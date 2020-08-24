Mozambique: Over 3,300 Coronavirus Cases Dignosed to Date

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Saturday reported a further 109 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease, bringing the total number of cases diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to over 3,300.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the first case was diagnosed, on 22 March, 85,137 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,251 of them in the previous 24 hours.

Of the samples tested, all in public facilities, 323 were from Zambezia, 223 from Maputo city, 206 from Maputo province, 148 from Nampula, 130 from Manica, 80 from Sofala, 77 from Tete, 50 from Cabo Delgado, five from Niassa, five from Inhambane and four from Gaza.

1,142 of the tests were negative, and 109 samples tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3,304. All the new cases are Mozambicans. 56 are women or girls, and 53 are men or boys. 18 are children under the age of 15, 24 are adolescents and youths in the 15-24 age bracket, 60 are adults aged between 25 and 64, and three are over 65 years old, In four cases, no age was reported.

47 cases were from Maputo city, and 39 from Maputo province (17 in Matola city, nine in Namaacha district, five in Moamba, three in Boane, two in Marracuene, two in Matutuine and one in Manhica). Thus the cases from Maputo city and province greatly outnumber those from the rest of the country put together.

There were seven cases from Pemba, capital of Cabo Delgado province, and six cases from Nampula (three from Nampula city, one from Nacala port, one from Nacala-a-Velha district, and one from Mozambique Island). There were two cases from Beira, one from the Niassa provincial capital of Lichinga, and one from the Inhambane district of Massinga.

In line with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that 66 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized at some stage of their illness. Over the last 24 hours, one patient was discharged from a Maputo city isolation ward, and two more were admitted. Currently nine Covid-19 patients are undergoing medical treatment in isolation wards - eight in Maputo city and one in Gaza.

A further 68 patients have made a full recovery from Covid-19 - 59 in Maputo province, six in Nampula and three in Niassa. The total number of recoveries has now reached 1,474 (44.6 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Saturday, the provincial breakdown of all positive cases since the start of the pandemic, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,056; Maputo province, 626; Cabo Delgado, 557; Nampula, 500; Gaza, 158; Sofala, 122; Manica, 70; Tete, 66; Zambezia, 55; Inhambane, 55; Niassa, 39.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique now stand at: 3,304 confirmed cases, of which 1,474 have made a complete recovery and 1,806 are active cases. 24 Covid-19 patients have died, 20 from the disease, and four from other causes. The currently active cases are concentrated heavily in Maputo city and province, which account for over 63 per cent of all active cases.