Gambia: IGP Jobe Promotes Hardworking Traffic Officer

23 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Alhagi Mamour Jobe, the Inspector General of Police has on Friday promoted a traffic officer at New Yundum who earned the admiration and respect of the public for his hard work.

Below is a press statement issued by The Gambia Police Force: "Today Friday 21st August 2020 the Inspector General of Police Alhagi Mamour Jobe and DIGP Abdoulie Sanyang had the honour and pleasure of decorating Sergeant Malang Camara of New Yundum Traffic Post to the rank of Sub Inspector."

"The decoration which was held at the IGP's office came following numerous recommendations from the public particularly the people of New Yundum about the selfless, professional and diligent service rendered in the traffic by Officer Camara."

"In recognition to such dedication to service, the people of New Yundum were motivated to spearhead a community oriented initiative to construct a Traffic Police Post to enhance the work of the Police. The newly built Police Post was inaugurated yesterday," the released said.

"Sergeant Lamin Barrow of Mobile Traffic was also promoted to Sub Inspector."

The IGP congratulated them for their hard work and dedication to service.

