Gambia: Honourable Suwaibou Touray Calls On People to Do Covid-19 Test

23 August 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

Honourable Suwaibou Touray, the National Assembly member for Wuli East has called on Gambians to go for voluntary Coronavirus test.

Honourable Touray did his test on Saturday, 22nd August 2020 together with several other people in Churchill Town.

After undergoing the voluntary test, the legislature said: "Testing is very important. If more people do the testing, we will be able to know how far the virus has gone in infecting the general population and it will help the medical workers to trace these people, isolate them and then treat them."

He added: "without testing, we wouldn't know who is infected and who is not. You need to do the test to know your status."

He said people need to do the test to know their status and prevent the spread of the virus.

He said the Coronavirus test is very crucial and he concluded by calling on people to do the test.

