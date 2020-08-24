Sudan: Al-Burhan - Some Circles Work for Making Sedition Between Army and People

23 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief, the Head of the Transitional sovereign Council, Li-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan has underlined that the Armed Forces will remain one hand and in one trench with the Sudanese people to realize the slogans of the glorious revolution.

Al-Burhan addressing, Sunday, at the Army General Command, army's high rank officers renewed the army commitment to the principles of the revolution and its ability to protect the home land territories, affirming keenness to maintain the unity of the country.

Al-Burhan , In a press statement, referred to "some circles, which he did not name, working for making sedition between the armed forces and the components of the Sudanese by attributing their economic failure to the companies and the investments of the armed forces through circulating some lies about these companies and their domination of the basic pillars of the economy.

He stressed that short sighted-economists and the presence of other agendas of some political parties are behind such rumors.

