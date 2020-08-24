Sudan: Government Banks to Go On Strike As of Tuesday

Khartoum — The Coordinative Office of government banks announced a two-day strike , to start, Tuesday, to press for banking system reform.

The Chairman of the Steering Committee of Al-Balad Bank, Al-Zai Mohammed Al-Zaki told SUNA Forum, Sunday, that the Family Bank has already went into strike, as of today, Sunday.

The Coordinative Office stressed that the national economy will not improve unless the banking system reformed.

The member of the Central Council for Banks called for just and transparent of the distribution of funding according to the requirements of the economic sectors, adding that the companies of the supporters of the defunct regime still control the revenues of funding.