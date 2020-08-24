Sudan: Government Banks to Go On Strike As of Tuesday

23 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Coordinative Office of government banks announced a two-day strike , to start, Tuesday, to press for banking system reform.

The Chairman of the Steering Committee of Al-Balad Bank, Al-Zai Mohammed Al-Zaki told SUNA Forum, Sunday, that the Family Bank has already went into strike, as of today, Sunday.

The Coordinative Office stressed that the national economy will not improve unless the banking system reformed.

The member of the Central Council for Banks called for just and transparent of the distribution of funding according to the requirements of the economic sectors, adding that the companies of the supporters of the defunct regime still control the revenues of funding.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.