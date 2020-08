Khartoum — The Empowerment Removal Committee, on Sunday decreed the termination of services of employees in state-owned institutions.

The Committee member, Salah Manaa said in the press conference held , at the Republican Palace, that the committee terminated the services of 341 of the employees of the Ministry of Energy and Mining, 55 of the employees of Sudan Company for Mineral Resources, 30 employees from Sudan Air and 6 of the employees of the Civil Aviation Authority.