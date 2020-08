Washington — The US Administration announced, on Sunday, that the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo will visit Sudan to meet the leaderships of Sudan's Transitional Government in the context of Mideast tour that starts today.

The US State Department Official Spokesman said Pompeo will meet the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk and the Head of the Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan to review the US Administration continuous support to civilian-led Sudan government.