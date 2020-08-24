Sudan: U.S. Secretary of the State Visits Sudan

23 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The US Secretary of the State Michael Pompeo will visit the Sudan where he will meet the Prime Minister, Dr Abdallah Hamdouk, and also the President of the Transitional Sovereign Council Lt Gen Abdul Fatah Al Burhan, it was officially announced on Sunday.

Morgan Ortagus, Department Spokesperson, said Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates August 23-28.

He said the US official will meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem to discuss regional security issues related to Iran's malicious influence, establishing and deepening Israel's relationships in the region, as well as cooperation in protecting the U.S. and Israeli economies from malign investors.

"In Sudan, the Secretary will meet with Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and Sovereign Council Chair General Abdel Fattah el-Burhan to discuss continued U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and express support for deepening the Sudan-Israel relationship." The statement said.

It added that the Secretary will then travel to Manama to meet with Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

The statement said Pompeo will conclude his trip in the United Arab Emirates, where he will meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi to discuss the historic Abraham Accords agreement with Israel and regional issues.

"The U.S. commitment to peace, security, and stability in Israel, Sudan, and among Gulf countries has never been stronger than under President Trump's leadership." The release underlined.

