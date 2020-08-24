Sudan: Nile Bank Board of Directors Dissolved

Khartoum — The Empowerment Committee, on Sunday, issued a decree dissolving the Board of Directors of Nile Bank and relieved some executive officials of the Family Bank.

The Committee member, Salah Manaa said in the press conference which held, Sunday, at the Republican Palace, that the list of the relieved officials of the Family Bank includes, The Manager Director, the Deputy Manager Director, Hana Al-Zubair Ibrahim, Taha Waliedeen, Feryal Al-Tayeb and Amar Awad Mohammed Ahmed.

Manaa said that the Nile Bank is one of the fronts of the dissolved National Congress and is owned by Haji Atta Al-Manan.