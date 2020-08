Lazare Bansse was on Saturday (22 August 2020) elected president of the Burkina Faso Football Federation (FBF) for a four-year tenure during the elective General Assembly in Bobo-Dioulasso, a city located about 350 km from the capital Ouagadougou.

He polled 94 votes, compared to 59 by his closest challenger, Amado Traore.

Bansse takes over from Sita Sangare, who headed the FBF between 2012 to 2020.