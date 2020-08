Khartoum — The Empowerment Committee, on Sunday, terminated the services of 151 judges in the Judiciary, 412 employees in electricity sector, 23 of the Sudanese Authority for Standardization and Metrology,22 of the Ministry of Youth, 14 of Haj and Umra Administration and 10 of the Figh Complex.

The decisions were announced, at a press conference, held by the committee, at the Republican Palace.