Sudan: National Human Rights Commission Chairperson and Staff Relieved

Khartoum — The Empowerment Committee, on Sunday relieved the President and members of the National Human Rights Commission from their posts.

The committee recommended the speeding up of the appointment of the President and the members of the commission in accordance with the constitutional Document, the international standards, Paris Principles and the national organizations operating in human right field.

The Committee member, Salah Manaa, said in the press conference held by the committee that the chairperson and members of the commission belong to the defunct regime and the family of the ousted president.

The committee has, also endedsome of the contracts of some emplo yees of Africa University.