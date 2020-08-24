Kenya: Equity Rolls Out Universal Number for All Outgoing Calls to Customers

Nairobi — Equity has rolled out a universal number for all outbound communication to its customers and other external stakeholders. Moving forward, customers will be contacted by one outgoing number from Equity, 0763 000 000 under Equitel's main prefix '0763'.

The rollout of the universal number is part of the Bank's recent rebranding, where the company now presents itself as One Equity, a unified brand one-stop-shop offering integrated financial services provider under one roof. The number embodies this goal by unifying all its outbound communication to customers and external stakeholders.

According to the bank, the measure is also aimed at promoting safety measures when communicating to customers thereby giving them confidence to know when their Bank is calling them as part of customer service and relationship management.

Speaking on the universal number rollout, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi said, "We have rolled out this number 0763 000 000 in our continued effort to improve customer experience. All our customers and stakeholders will easily now identify when their Bank is calling them whenever they see 0763 000 000 number displayed on their phone. Customers will continue to reach us through our 24 hours Contact Centre by calling 100 Call Centre number or 0763 063 000 Contact Centre number."

Dr Mwangi also said that Equity has been continuously investing in secure platforms and capability to fortify relationship with customers. He pointed out that Equity obtained the prestigious global Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard 3.1 (PCI DSS 3.1) becoming the first bank in the country and one of the first banks in East Africa to do so. The certification affirms Equity's adherence to international security standards related to the protection of customer information.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We invite our customers to note this number so that going forward, they will easily identify us when we call. Since the number is for outgoing calls only, customers will still continue to call us through our contact centre numbers. We would also like to remind our customers that the Bank will never call to ask for confidential customer information on the call. Customers should therefore be very alert of any caller that asks for confidential information such as passwords or Pin Numbers. Such callers are fraudsters and customers should immediately discontinue such calls and report such a number to the nearest police station," advised Dr Mwangi.

Equity continues to make inroads in its innovation and digitization strategy that has seen its mobile and internet banking channels process 83 percent of all transactions, with agents and merchants processing 12 percent of transactions by 30th June 2020. Currently, 98 percent of all its transaction takes place outside the branch, solidifying the Group's position as a digital financial service provider. The lender has over 14 million customers across the region whose priority is the ability to transact digitally and conveniently in a secure manner.