Tanzania: JPM Trumpets Inter-Faith Bond

In a historic gesture, President John Magufuli yesterday vitalised the existing cordial Christian-Muslim relationship by using a Church event to raise funds for the construction of a mosque in Dodoma City.

Walking his talk that religion should not divide people into religious fractions, President Magufuli, a staunch Catholic, initiated the fundraising to bankroll the building of a mosque at Chamwino area.

Presiding over the official launching of the Mary Immaculate Parish in Chamwino, Dodoma, the Head of State managed to raise 48m/-, 48 bags of cement and five lories of sand.

President Magufuli was of the view that the statehouse should be surrounded by houses of worship for all religions and that completion of the construction of the Catholic Church should pave the way for another project.

"This church we are inaugurating today was constructed by using contributions from believers and non-believers, the bottom line here is that Tanzanians from all walks took part in the construction of this house of worship," he said.

He, thus, asked believers to contribute for the construction of a mosque, so that Muslims could as well have their own place of worship, saying that would symbolise the existing unity and solidarity among Tanzanians.

The President's gesture could be viewed as a timely reminder for political leaders to engage more in building a unified nation by improving relations between different religious groups at multiple levels.

Positive interactions between the world's largest religious groups, Muslims and Christians, are crucial towards creating a common bond among Tanzanians.

The construction of the Mary Immaculate parish started on June 8, this year, just a day after President Magufuli attended the mass before he led the fundraising for the work.

During the mass, Dr Magufuli also led fundraising for expansion of the church where a total of 17.2m/- and 76 bags of cement were collected, with the Head of State contributing 10m/-.

At yesterday's event, President Magufuli was accompanied by the Archbishop of Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Dodoma, Beatus Kinyaiya who graced the church and the priests residence house before he led the holy mass.

The bishop thanked President Magufuli for his commitment to unite Tanzanians regardless of religious differences, noting that the coexistence was a significant tool in national development.

With the country heading to the general election, religious leaders underscored the need for upholding national unity and tolerance by politicians and voters.

The cleric, thus, asked Tanzanians to continue embracing peace and unity especially in pre and post-election, reminding eligible voters to choose good leaders who have fear of God and who are determined to take the country forward.

For his part, the Secretary General of Tanzania Episcopal Conference (TEC) Dr Charles Kitima thanked President Magufuli for his dedication on facilitating the construction of the church that was also used by the first president, the late Julius Nyerere and the third-phase president, the late Benjamin Mkapa.

This wasn't the first time for President Magufuli to participate in fundraising and collection of offerings as he also did the same last year when he was in Mbeya region.

Attending a Holy Mass for installation of Archbishop Gervas Nyaisonga of the Archdiocese of Mbeya, held at Sokoine Stadium on 28 April 2019, President Magufuli left a congregation in awe after uncharacteristically taking up the role of collecting offering during an installation Mass in Mbeya.

He picked up a bowl, contrary to the expectations of the congregation and church leadership, and walked around to collect the contributions from attendees who were spread across an open field where the Mass was being conducted.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am grateful for the chance to worship with you, however, that offering I have collected should be well accounted for," he said.

Also, in June 2018, President Magufuli contributed 10m/- to buy 600 cement bags for the construction of the National Muslim Council of Tanzania (BAKWATA) mosque in Dar es Salaam.

The Head of State handled his contribution when he inspected the construction of a mosque, which is designed to accommodate a total of 8,000 worshippers.

The construction of the mosque was followed by a request extended by the President to the Moroccan King Mohamed VI during his visit to the country in October 2016.

The area of this religious and cultural landmark is 7,400 square meters. The building includes a library, a conference hall, administrative facilities, a parking lot, a supermarket and green spaces.