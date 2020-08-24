Tanzania: Employers Told to Comply With Law On Workers' Compensation

THE Workers Compensation Fund (WCF) intends to arraign some employers who have failed to comply with the Workers' Compensation Act No 20 of 2008 which requires companies to register and pay employee contributions.

The Compensation Act was established to provide compensation for employees injured or incapacitated in the workplace.

While private sector employers are required to contribute 1 per cent of the employee's gross monthly income, public sector employers are required to contribute 0.5 per cent of their staff's monthly salary.

But speaking during the editors' retreat and annual general meeting organised by the Tanzania Editors' Forum in Dodoma yesterday, WCF Principal Compliance Officer Paskali Richard said at least 3,858 employers had not met legal requirements.

At least 22,515 employers had registered their employees and were contributing to WCF as required by law. "We have been reminding these companies through mobile phone calls, messaging and even emails," he emphasised.

According to the officer, the organisation has arraigned 20 employers for violating the law.

Mr Richard noted that due to geographical reasons and technological advancement WCF had adopted an online portal to help speed up the process.

He said the portal, which was launched this month, helped employers to update all necessary information of their employees, edit, add or reduce members as well as make payments.

"We have introduced an online portal to allow employers to register, make contributions and report accidents. The benefit of the system allows WCF customers to log in, manage payrolls, add or reduce the number of employees as well as remotely access the company's information statements."

He said that meant that anyone from anywhere around the world could easily access the system and make necessary registration.

Records show that WCF received 777 compensation claims in 2016/17 fiscal year.

In 2017/18 and 2018/19 it received 3,744 claims involving occupational injuries, diseases and deaths.

WCF has released 19.07bn/- in compensation to employees.

However, some employees have been involved in fraudulent activities-hoping to benefit from fewer contributors.

Editors - Mr Kiondo Mshana, Mr Allan Lawa and Mr Peter Nyanje - expressed concern on how WCF attended to complaints involving an employee who was in coma for over 12 months and failed to report the incident.

They also asked how WCF could resolve an issue if a reporter or editor was involved in a midnight accident.

In response, the officer said the law was clear that if an incident was reported in 12 months a victim was entitled to compensation and an employer was subject to provide justification that confirmed the employee left the office at late hours for the compensation process to begin.