Tanzania: Livestock, Fisheries Sectors Record Huge Progress

THE country's livestock and fisheries output picked up steadily in the last five years, driven by the fifth-phase government's progressive reforms.

The reforms targeted to ensure the two sectors assume an important role in income, employment and food security, Livestock and Fisheries, Mr Luhaga Mpina said yesterday.

According to the minister, the government had embarked into major reforms which have been reflected in an increased production of both fisheries and livestock by-products.

Presenting the ministry's performances under the first five-year term of President John Magufuli administration, the minister said the government has been able to repeal over 50 laws, rules and regulations and further reduced a total of 85 charges with the view to boost productivity and competitiveness.

"These reforms have helped increase revenue collections from 21bn/- in 2015/16 to 72bn/- in 2019/20," he said.

The fishing sector, according to figures released by the ministry, grew at a compounding annual growth rate of 9.2 per cent, accounting by over 1.71 per cent of GDP in 2019/20.

The data indicates the population of Nile perch, for instance, rose by 95 per cent from 417,936 tonnes in 2014/15 to 816,964 tonnes in 2019/20. This also includes an increment in the population of Nile perch length from 16cm to 25.2 cm.

It is on record that the species were near extinction, considering that the population of Nile perch with a length of between 50-85 cm and that of over 85cm was only 3.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent in the 2017 survey. But the minister told reporters that such species had increased to 32 per cent and 5.2 per cent in 2019 respectively.

Mr Mpina said fishing and production increased from 362,645tonnes or worth over 1.48trn/- in 2015/16 to 497,567 tonnes worth over 2.34trn/- in 2019/20.

"We have also reduced importation of fish from 56.12bn/- worth fisheries in 2016/17 to 1.6bn/- in 2018/19. Also export of fish rose to 692bn/- in 2018/19 from 379.25bn/-," he said, noting that such development helped the government increase collections from 17.8bn/- to 37.7bn/-.

He went on to note that the government is further investing in deep sea fishing activities and is seeking financial back-up from Japan and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to procure large-scale fishing sheep.

The other reforms made by the government according to the minister were fighting illegal fishing in both freshwaters and in the Indian Ocean. The campaign had reduced activities by over 80 per cent and 100 per cent respectively.

During the campaigns, the minister said a total of seven patrol zones were established and helped seize 1.267million illegal fishing gears, 4,583 grenades as well as arresting some 14,384 illegal fishermen.

On livestock, Mr Mpina said the government's reforms had increased the livestock population from 25.8million cows in 2015/16 to 34.4million in 2019/20. The number of goats is currently 21.2million, up from 17.1million. Sheep and chicken also increased to 5.8million and 83.28million from 4.8million and 37million respectively.

The revenue generated in the sector has increased substantially from 12.6bn/- to 44.9bn/- as a result of an increase in production and exports. Mr Mpina cited for instance dairy products rose from 2.1billion litres to 3billion litres between 2015 and 2020. Meat and leather production increased from 636,556 tonnes and 15.4million kilogrammes to 701,676tonnes and 18million kilogrammes respectively.

"This is all a result of changes in the legislations in which cost of vaccination, for instance, was reduced by 51 per cent from 482bn/- to 237bn/-," he said. He went on to explain that the government had also revamped its research units and charges with the view of improving productivity.

He announced that at least five mid and large scale livestock by-products are expecting to begin production this October, the plan which will increase jobs and income among the farmers and ordinary people.

"We are building at least 23 slaughterhouses. This will provide quality and affordable leather needed in processing factories across the country," he said. One of the slaughterhouses include the 15bn/- worth Vingunguti.

Dairy processing factories have increased to 32 from 20 and the government is allocating additional 3.6million hectares of pasture land for pastoralists from only 1.4million hectares.