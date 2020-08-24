Tanzania: ZEC Runs Returning Officers On Regulations, Election Laws

ZANZIBAR Electoral Commission (ZEC) has directed Elections Returning Officers to get acquainted with laws and regulations, governing elections.

At a training in Zanzibar organized for Returning Officers to equip them with knowledge and skills on how to manage the voters at the coming elections, ZEC Vice-Chairperson, Mr Mabrouk Jabu Makame said: "It is important you read and understand the 'Zanzibar Elections Act No.4 of 2018,' and the election regulations of 2020. Be acquainted with the laws for good performance and on how to minimize complaints."

He told the participants, who hailed from 11 districts in the Island to provide services diligently and discharge their duties according to laws and regulations of the land, saying: "Remain unbiased; provide services to all regardless of their political affiliations."

Mr Makame further said that ZEC is currently ready with preparations of the general election, including updating the voter register, verification of the voters and issuing of voter cards.

ZEC has also reviewed constituency boundaries, where the constituencies were reduced from 54 available in 2015 elections to 50 constituencies for this year.

"Despite the recorded success, we need to maintain our good work in all future exercises starting with issuing of candidate nomination forms, verifications, and ensuring voting, and counting of votes, where results announcement are done according to the laws and regulations," he said.

ZEC Director Mr Thabit Idarous Faina said the reason behind organising the workshops was to prepare the returning officers to do their work professionally for the benefit of all in a credible, fair and transparent way.

"Let us all ZEC staff be responsible officers, who aim at having fair elections," Mr Faina said.

On his part, the Commission's Human Resource and Planning Officer Mr Saadun Ahmed Khamis, who facilitated the workshop stressed that the election campaigns in all the districts should follow the stipulated regulations.