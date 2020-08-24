Tanzania: ZEC Runs Returning Officers On Regulations, Election Laws

24 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Zanzibar

ZANZIBAR Electoral Commission (ZEC) has directed Elections Returning Officers to get acquainted with laws and regulations, governing elections.

At a training in Zanzibar organized for Returning Officers to equip them with knowledge and skills on how to manage the voters at the coming elections, ZEC Vice-Chairperson, Mr Mabrouk Jabu Makame said: "It is important you read and understand the 'Zanzibar Elections Act No.4 of 2018,' and the election regulations of 2020. Be acquainted with the laws for good performance and on how to minimize complaints."

He told the participants, who hailed from 11 districts in the Island to provide services diligently and discharge their duties according to laws and regulations of the land, saying: "Remain unbiased; provide services to all regardless of their political affiliations."

Mr Makame further said that ZEC is currently ready with preparations of the general election, including updating the voter register, verification of the voters and issuing of voter cards.

ZEC has also reviewed constituency boundaries, where the constituencies were reduced from 54 available in 2015 elections to 50 constituencies for this year.

"Despite the recorded success, we need to maintain our good work in all future exercises starting with issuing of candidate nomination forms, verifications, and ensuring voting, and counting of votes, where results announcement are done according to the laws and regulations," he said.

ZEC Director Mr Thabit Idarous Faina said the reason behind organising the workshops was to prepare the returning officers to do their work professionally for the benefit of all in a credible, fair and transparent way.

"Let us all ZEC staff be responsible officers, who aim at having fair elections," Mr Faina said.

On his part, the Commission's Human Resource and Planning Officer Mr Saadun Ahmed Khamis, who facilitated the workshop stressed that the election campaigns in all the districts should follow the stipulated regulations.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.