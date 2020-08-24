Tanzania: Water Connection to Customers Must Be Done in 7 Days, Directors Told

24 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

DEPUTY Minister for Water Jumaa Aweso has directed directors of water utilities in the country to ensure water service connection in seven days after a customer paid for it.

In a statement released by the Ministry's Communications Unit recently, the deputy minister, said water service should be done in seven days because citizens were entitled to water supply.

"It is not right for water utilities to delay water service for about three to four months after a customer completes all procedures, including making payment for the water service," said the deputy minister during his tour of Rukwa Region.

Mr Aweso noted that the people should be aware that they should get water in seven days after completing all procedures for water supply in the country.

"We will not tolerate dilly-dallying in water service connection by directors of water utilities. A director of water utility who fails to ensure a customer is connected to water service in seven days after completing all procedures should leave the job post," he said.

Acting Rukwa Regional Manager for Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (Ruwasa) Boaz Matundali said Rukwa Region plans to implement 30 water projects in the 2020/21 fiscal year, saying 14 of the 30 water projects were new ones.

"A total of 16 of 30 water projects are planned to be repaired in Rukwa Region in the 2020/21 fiscal year," he said, while briefing the deputy minister.

Mr Matunduli said the fifth phase government had improved the availability of water service in rural areas in Rukwa Region from 40.4 per cent in 2015 to 63 per cent in 2020, adding that presently 80 per cent of residents got access to water service in urban areas in Rukwa Region.

"The government has invested 46.5bn/- in the water sector for Rukwa Region, carrying a number of water projects," he said.

