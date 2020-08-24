Tanzania: Azam Get Accolades for Nurturing Talents

THE government said they appreciate good work done by Azam FC, to promote football in the country as they have capacity to nurture young talents.

This was uttered yesterday by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Harrison Mwakyembe, as he presided over the climax of the 2020 Chamazi Week at Azam Complex in Chamazi, Dar es Salaam.

It was the first time for the Chamazi based team to organise such a glittering event and have vowed to do so annually.

"We are all aware about the contribution of Azam to speed up the growth of football in the country as they have the best academy, which plays a big role to upgrade talents of players.

"Almost 30 per cent of players forming the national team 'Taifa Stars' have gone through the ranks of Azam academy, something which need to be highly lauded," noted Mwakyembe who represented Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa at the occasion.

Again, the Minister disclosed that apart from promoting the game, government also benefit a lot by using the Azam Complex facility for various sport activities, a thing he said, needs to be applauded.

After Mwakyembe's remarks, the chapter of parading the 30-member squad to feature for the 'Ice cream makers' side next season was opened as their team is determined to be among the key title contenders.

The eye catching occasion came just a day after the Simba Day celebrations, which were staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday in Dar es Salaam. And, it seems, football clubs in the country are now seeing the importance of organising such bonanzas.

It was a good outing day not only for Temeke residents but all the city's dwellers as entertainments began early to satisfy the big number of people, who turned up for the occasion.

Speaking earlier, the club's Information Officer Thabati Zakaria said the main reason behind the event was to introduce the team to members of the community, so that they can take it as their own.

He further said ever since they started to use their Azam Complex arena back in 2011, their legacy has been to push the club as close to the public as possible.

The day was also spiced up with live music performance by one of the leading Bongo Flavor icons, Ali Kiba, who was the first artiste to sing on the inaugural day of the Azam FC Festival.