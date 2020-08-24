Tanzania Football Atmosphere Thrills Simba's Onyango

SIMBA defender Joash Onyango heaped praises on vibes from Tanzania football fans, saying they attend matches in big number comparing with situation in his native Kenya.

He made the remarks after helping his side to a heavy 6-0 win over Vital'O FC from Burundi at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam over the weekend.

Simba missed two players -- Pascal Wawa (Ivory Coast) and Louis Miquissone (Mozambique) who, according to the statement from the club, they were tying knots in their respective countries.

The game was arranged to mark the climax of 'SportPesa Champions Week' as well as the club's annual Simba Day celebrations, where among other things, they paraded all the players who will feature for the club next season.

"The main difference I have seen today (Saturday) for Simba is the big number of supporters in comparison with Kenyan clubs," said Onyango, who played his debut match for the Msimbazi street giants.

Commenting on the massive win, the defender said they were tasked by the coach to put it all on the battlefield and never underrate their opponents.

Onyango, who was voted best defender in Kenya last season, urged Simba fans to expect the best from him, insisting that he will do whatever it takes to make them happy in the forthcoming season.

"Let me take this opportunity to thank all Simba fans for their warm reception they gave me upon arrival at this great club. I thank them a lot," Onyango, who is well known as 'Berlin Wall', said.

The 27 years old defender said he played the match without any pressure as he is used to play in front of many people similar to the one experienced when Kenya national team 'Harambee Stars' is facing 'Uganda Cranes.'

Moreover, Onyango disclosed that the presence of his former teammate at Gor Mahia and Kenyan (Francis Kahata) at Simba has made him quickly feel at home.

On his part, Vital'O FC Head Coach Emmando Mputel admitted that they faced a team which was completely perfect and well prepared.

"We came to compete and win the match but unfortunately, we met with a team which prepared more than us. At least 50 per cent of the players in my squad are new and have not trained together for a long time, something which also contributed much to our dismal performance," he said.

He also elaborated that fatigue was among the other setback for them, saying the players began the match on front pedal but as time went by, they faded.