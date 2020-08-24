Tanzania: TCAA Orders All Owners of Drones to Register in Four Days

24 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Association has on Monday August 24 issued an order to all owners of drones to register them in the next four days

According to a statement issued by TCAA the order affects both drones that had been registered and those that were yet to be registered in accordance to the Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations, 2018, G.N 758

"Owners are required to register at TCAA headquarters, Banana- Ukonga in Dar es Salaam or at the zonal offices in Arusha, Dodoma, Iringa, Mwanza, Mtwara, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Songea, Tabora, Tanga, and Zanzibar," reads the statement.

The authority warns that whoever will be found in violation of the established procedure will face serious legal consequences, adding that together with the police they have put in place a task force that will make sure the law is followed.

Alongside other requirements the Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations, 2018 requires owners to apply for permits from TCAA before ordering and registering drones in Tanzania.

The regulation also requires owners to apply for permits from TCAA and ask for permission from the police and local authorities in the area where the equipment is to be used.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.