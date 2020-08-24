Tanzania: TCAA Orders All Owners of Drones to Register in Four Days

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Civil Aviation Association has on Monday August 24 issued an order to all owners of drones to register them in the next four days

According to a statement issued by TCAA the order affects both drones that had been registered and those that were yet to be registered in accordance to the Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations, 2018, G.N 758

"Owners are required to register at TCAA headquarters, Banana- Ukonga in Dar es Salaam or at the zonal offices in Arusha, Dodoma, Iringa, Mwanza, Mtwara, Mbeya, Kilimanjaro, Kigoma, Songea, Tabora, Tanga, and Zanzibar," reads the statement.

The authority warns that whoever will be found in violation of the established procedure will face serious legal consequences, adding that together with the police they have put in place a task force that will make sure the law is followed.

Alongside other requirements the Civil Aviation Remotely Piloted Aircraft System Regulations, 2018 requires owners to apply for permits from TCAA before ordering and registering drones in Tanzania.

The regulation also requires owners to apply for permits from TCAA and ask for permission from the police and local authorities in the area where the equipment is to be used.