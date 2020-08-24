Ghana: Police Arrest 30 Suspected Criminals At 'Cambodia'

The police have arrested 30 suspected criminals in a swoop at Cambodia, near Baastona, in Accra, at weekend.

The suspects, between the ages of 18 and 23, including the kingpin, Isaac Nkrumah, also known as (alias) 'Thunder' and 23, are in the custody of the police, assisting in investigations.

Items retrieved from the suspects, include compressed slabs of narcotic substance, suspected to be Indian hemp, 135 wrappers and 38 sachets, containing dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp.

The exercise, which aimed at clamping down on criminals in the area, was led by Chief Superintendent (Chief Supt) Julius Kpeberson, the Baatsona Divisional Police Commander.

The head of Public Relation of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

She said the police raided ghettos and drug peddlers' den at Baastona and its environs, arrested 24 suspects, including a female, and retrieved substance, suspected to be narcotics drugs, from the suspects.

DSP Tenge said on the following day six suspects, including Nkrumah, were grabbed, in possession of suspected narcotic drugs.

She said they were currently screened and those found culpable would be arraigned, and the drugs would be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

DSP Tenge appealed to the public to collaborate with the police by providing reliable information on criminal activities to the police for immediate action