Ghana: Koforidua Stadium Nearing Completion

24 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Koforidua Sports Stadium, one of the 10-multi-purpose Sports Centres being constructed by the government, is nearing its completion.

When completed, the facility will have a standard FIFA pitch which can be used by Premier and Divisional One teams in the region.

The multi-purpose Centre at Koforidua is nearing completion pending installation of seats and rolling of tartan tracks.

The remaining nine at Wa, Navrongo, Yendi, Nyinahin, Dormaa Ahenkro, Dunkwa-On-Offin, Axim, Ho and Kaneshie - are all close to completion.

These centres boasts of FIFA standard pitches, eight-lane athletic oval, a 40-metre long jump runway with a take-off board, multi-purpose courts (tennis, volley, handball, etc), spectator stands - popular and VIP, hotel units, IT hubs, shops and restaurants.

