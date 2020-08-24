Ghana: Ivor Greenstreet to Lead CPP Again, Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah Elected Gen SEC

Mr Ivor Kobina Greenstreet has been retained for the third time, as the flag bearer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), at the its twin delegates congress held across the country at the weekend.

He polled 1,364 to beat his closest contender, Mr Bright Akwetey who polled 597 in a race which was largely seen as a two horse race. The other contender, Mr Divine Ayivor garnered only 171 votes.

Similarly, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumakuma who was the party's running-mate in the 2012 general elections was elected as the National Chairperson to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

She polled 915 votes to beat the acting National Chairperson, Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim and three others who polled 682 votes, 362 and 164 votes respectively.

Other elected executives were, Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, Vice Chair, former Public Affairs Director for the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah as General Secretary, and Aisha Sulley Futa, Women Organiser,

The rest were, Moses Yirimbo Ambing, Organiser, Osei Kofi Acquah, Youth Organiser, and Emmanuel Opare Oduro, Treasurer.

Following his victory, Mr Greenstreet stated that the time has come for Ghanaians to vote for the CPP for massive transformation, saying, "Everywhere that I have gone on the campaign trail all that I get is where is the CPP that will deliver for the people of Ghana?"

"Today I give you my pledge that the CPP will deliver for the people. It will deliver the social justice that will make this country a better and more equal place with opportunity for all," he added.

Meanwhile, the Central Committee of the party would take over from the Interim Oversight Committee (IOC) next week, to steer the affairs of the party for the 2020 elections, the Chairman of the Vetting Committee, Nana Mireku Tumi told the Ghanaian Times on Friday.

"The Central Committee which is the highest decision making body of the CPP and made up of all the national executives and 16 regional Chairmen will take over from the Interim Oversight Committee the Thursday after the elections," he said.