Nigeria: How Hunters Rearrested Oyo Suspect Who Escaped Police Custody - Official

New fresh facts have emerged on how Sunday Shodipe, a 19-year-old man accused of the rape and murder of some female residents in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, was re-arrested on Sunday.

PREMIUM TIMES has published a series of reports on how the suspect who was first arrested on July 11 escaped from police custody in Mokola, Ibadan on August 11.

He is being investigated for alleged raping and killing of no fewer than three female residents in Akinyele area of Ibadan during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The police in the state confirmed the report of Mr Shodipe's re-arrest on Sunday through their spokesperson, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who also narrated how Mr Shodipe was taken back into custody.

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, also in a statement signed by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, said the notorious suspect was re-arrested in Bodija area of Ibadan but had given no details.

He had simply warned against "any form of complacency on the part of the operatives of the Oyo State Police Command, stressing that all hands must be on deck to bring the case to a positive and successful closure."

The suspect while giving his own side of the story disclosed that he jumped a fence due to police negligence. He said when he was instructed to take his bath, he discovered that the police officer asked to monitor him was not paying close attention.

PREMIUM TIMES findings have, however, shown that local hunters alongside a group led by Isaac Bamidele from Akure, Ondo State rearrested Mr Shodipe.

Sources told our correspondent that the team handed him over to the police.

This was confirmed by the caretaker chairman of Akinyele Local Government, Taoreed Adedigba, on Sunday evening.

He said the group and hunters combed Ibadan communities for days for the suspect.

Mr Adedigba said spiritual sacrifices were also rendered on Saturday by traditionalists who performed different rites while Muslim and Christian associations in Akinyele area also contributed their quota.

The chairman concluded by saying the N500,000 reward promised for recapturing of the suspect would be paid before the end of the week.

The police in its own narrative, said Mr Shodipe was rearrested on Sunday in Bodija area of Ibadan.

Mr Fadeyi said concerted efforts from police teams and credible information from public spirited residents eventually led to the re-arrest of the suspect.

He also reaffirmed the state's police command's resolve to continue to rejig security architecture for maximum protection of lives and properties of the good people of the state.

"The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, CP. Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu, psc wishes to inform the general public that the prime suspect in the serial killings at Akinyele Local Government Area, Moniya Ibadan, Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe 'm' a 19yrs old who escaped from lawful custody on 11th August, 2020 has been re-arrested today 23rd August, 2020 at about 1030hrs at Bodija Area of Ibadan and presently in Police custody.

"The arrest of Sunday Shodipe was made possible through human intelligence and collaborative efforts of members of the public.

"It can be recalled that the Commissioner of Police implored the general public to be on his lookout, arrest and immediately inform the officers and men of the Command when sighted for immediate handing over for further action.

"Sequel to this, Police Tactical teams including Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), personnel from State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku Ibadan, (CID), Swift Response Squad (SRS), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Anti-kidnapping Squad (AKS), Skynet Squad, Puff Adder, e.t.c. were all deployed for his manhunt.

"Through concerted efforts from these teams and credible information from the good spirited members of the public, this eventually yielded results and the culprit who had been hiding and evading Police arrest was arrested at Bodija Area of Ibadan.

"The Commissioner of Police further use this medium to thank the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, NPM, mni, the Government and people of Oyo State, the Traditional leaders, leaders of thought, political leaders, and the general public for their patience and understanding.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He reiterated the Command's resolve to continue to rejig our security architecture for maximum protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State while he sternly warns criminal elements who wants to hibernate in Oyo State to relocate as the Police in Oyo Police Command is battle ready to crush any individual or groups who is bent on disturbing the relative peace and tranquility being enjoyed by the good people of Oyo State.

"Finally, he urged all the citizens of Oyo State to go about their lawful businesses without any fear, threat or intimidation from any group or individuals whatsoever, while the Oyo Police Command will not relent in the performance of its professional constitutional responsibilities of the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Oyo State."