Nigeria: Plateau South Senatorial Bye-Election - Five Aspirants Jostle for PDP Ticket

24 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Five aspirants are contesting for the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the forthcoming Plateau South senatorial by-election, the state Chairman of the party, Yakubu Chocho, has said.

Mr Chocho told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos that all the five contestants were credible personalities that had served humanity with distinction in different capacities.

Those vying for the ticket, according to him, are George Daika and Mark Dapyenglong, both former speakers of Plateau House of Assembly; Jafaru Damulak, Philip Nentyep and Chrisantus Dawap.

"There were supposed to be as many as possible but based on interventions and understanding the number reduced and we are left with five contestants," he said.

"In compliance with the directive of our party's National Secretariat to prepare for the primaries, I invited all the contestants for the senate seat in the Southern zone for a discussion.

"We had a fruitful meeting with them last Sunday on the way forward.

"We assured them that everybody will be given a level playing ground and nobody will be shortchanged in the primaries.

"We will give them equal opportunity to woo and convince the delegates to vote for them," he said.

The chairman implored the contestants to team up with whoever wins the primary to ensure that the party wins the senatorial election.

He expressed optimism that the party had clear chances to win the election.

He stated that the days that PDP won every election in Plateau were coming back with the support the party was currently enjoying in the state.

"If you recall, PDP had won elections and represented the southern, central and northern senatorial districts at the National Assembly.

"We are aware of the great expectations of the people of Plateau on us to move the state to a higher level of development and greatness.

"The leadership is assuring members of total victory for the party, starting from October's senatorial by-election.

"We are appealing to all leaders, critical stakeholders and members to come together and work for the common good of our people, irrespective of individual interests," he said.

NAN reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had slated the senatorial by-election for Oct. 31, and scheduled party primaries to hold between Aug. 24 and Sept. 8. (NAN)

