Kenya: HACO Donates Free Sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency

Nairobi — HACO Industry has donated hand sanitizers to Ruiru Constituency, for distribution to vulnerable families in the area as part of the company's Corporate Social Responsibility, in helping to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The donation was handed over by HACO Industries' Administration Manager Silas Irungu.

While receiving the donation, Ruiru Member of Parliament Simon Ng'ang'a commended HACO for their continued support in the fight against COVID-19, following their various drives of distributing sanitizers to various groups across the country.

The company recently donated sanitisers to Kenyatta National Hospital, Mama Lucy hospital in Nairobi among others.

Ng'ang'a also called upon Kenyans to support local industries, saying they are an integral part of the economy as they generate income and create employment opportunities to locals.

"What HACO has been doing is something that should be emulated and I want to urge my fellow Kenyans and the government to continue supporting our local manufacturers so as to enable them to continue with the good work of giving back to the society," he said.

Since March when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country, the company has distributed free hand sanitizers and handwashing soaps to vulnerable groups, hospitals, county governments, and police stations.

Amara sanitizer whose quantity range from 50ml packs is among hand sanitizers that have been approved by the Kenya Bureau of Standards.