Kenya: 8 Suspected Thugs Killed By Police in Nairobi's Industrial Area

24 August 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Eight suspected gangsters were on Sunday night shot dead by police during a botched robbery in Nairobi.

Police said the thugs, armed with two pistols, had raided a go-down on Lunga Lunga road within Industrial Area when an alarm was raised.

Police say the gangsters, twelve in number, had already loaded goods on a lorry when they were cornered.

"Eight of them were shot dead but the rest escaped," a senior police officer told Capital FM News.

"They did not surrender when police arrived because they instead started shooting," another officer said.

Two pistols were recovered from the slain thugs.

Police said a manhunt had been launched for the others who fled.

Such burglary incidents are common in go-downs and factories in Industrial Area.

