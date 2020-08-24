Kenya: Kilimani Shooting - Suspects in Court

The chief suspect in the killing of a man at Galana Suites in Kilimani, Mr Robert Bodo Ouko, and another suspect, Mr Chris Obure, appeared at the Kibera Law Courts on Monday morning.

They were brought before the court by police who will be seeking more time to detain the two suspects for interrogation and completion of investigations.

Mr Ouko, who is suspected to have pulled the trigger that killed Kelvin Omwenga, 28, had earlier told detectives that the bullet that killed the man was fired as the two fought over the gun.

At the time of the shooting, police said, the weapon had 14 rounds of ammunition.

Police are also investigating a gold scam link to the fatal shooting of Mr Omwenga at Galana Suites, Galana Road on Friday night.