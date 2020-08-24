Zimbabwe: MDC-A MP Arrested for Distributing '#ZanuPFMustGo' Masks

24 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Binga MP and MDC Alliance Matabeleland North chairperson, Prince Dubeko Sibanda was arrested Monday in Bulawayo for allegedly distributing face masks inscribed; "#ZanuPFMustGo".

The MP confirmed the arrest on the party's WhatsApp group.

"I am currently at the Bulawayo Law and Order where I have been called for an interview on allegations of distributing face masks inscribed #zanupfmustgo," wrote the MP.

Sibanda's lawyer, Nqobani Sithole also confirmed the arrest.

"Yes, Hon. Sibanda has been arrested. He is currently at the Bulawayo Law and Order. He is facing charges of inciting public violence," Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com.

Sibanda's arrest follows the arrest of the MDC Alliance Vice-Chairperson Job Sikhala last Friday on similar charges.

