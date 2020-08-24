Namibia: Swakopmund Museum Calling for Stories of Hope

With the emphasis on how the coronavirus has affected communities, the Swakopmund Museum is calling on the public to share their stories of hope through an upcoming arts exhibition. The exhibition opens on 21 September.

The exhibition is part of the museum's annual activities hosted as part of the annual Namibian Heritage Week that is held in various towns across the country.

Heritage Week has been celebrated annually in Namibia since 2012, giving locals a platform to celebrate their natural and cultural resources. Every year, the heritage team decides on a new theme. This year, the theme is 'Building Cultural Resilience - The New Normal'. Heritage week is held from 21 to 27 September.

Nadine Phiri, the assistant curator at the museum, said they want to help strengthen solidarity and create hope during the challenging Covid-19 times through showcasing motivational stories.

She said the museum decided on stories of hope to encourage and motivate people to keep going. "We are looking for stories from people telling various power messages such as how they feel, what they are doing to cope, how has it impacted their family life and who has helped them. No story is too insignificant to tell and all of us have a story to tell. This project is to promote solidarity and hope," Phiri said.

Phiri said the outbreak of Covid-19 has brought a lot of change to the museum. "A lot has changed for us now. We don't get a lot of foot traffic. We now also showcase more work online. This exhibition will also be featured online. The museum is open, with all safty regulations in place, so we urge everyone to come for a visit and support us. We need to reshift our focus to our locals, not on tourists," she said.