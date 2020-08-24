Nigeria: Ibadan Polytechnic Set to Resume Academic Activities

24 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Polytechnic, Ibadan, says preparations were underway to reopen the institution several months after it was closed due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Registrar of the institution, Modupe Fawale, said this in a statement issued by the institution's spokesperson, Solafoye Adewole, on Sunday in Ibadan.

According to the registrar, all deans, heads of academic departments and all non-teaching staff on grade levels 11 to 14 and those on essential duties are to resume work on Monday.

"This is to ensure that adequate preparations are put in place for the school reopening and attention given to some academic related issues on ground.

"Staff are enjoined to wear face masks, use sanitisers/wash hands regularly and maintain social distance measures in accordance with the regulations of the NCDC and Federal Ministries of Health and Education.

"Also note that others, whom their services may be needed, can be called anytime," she stated. (NAN)

