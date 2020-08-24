Kenya: Construction of Kenya Somalia Border Wall Resumed

The construction of the disputed wall, separating Kenya and Somalia is on course, according to the former Somali army officer, Colonel Aden Ruffle.

He urged local residents in the border areas to prevent Kenya from completing the work of the fence building as it Encroaching into the country's territory.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, Ruffle added the security barrier consists of a concrete wall ringed with a barbed-wire electric fence and trenches. It will also have observation posts where electronic surveillance cameras will be installed to monitor movements on either side of the border.

In 2016, Kenya has confirmed it will begin construction of a 700-kilometer-long security wall along the northeastern border with Somalia as part of a broader national security plan to curb cross-border terror attacks by al-Shabab.

Additionally, the wall will have border posts in Mandera, Lamu, and three other border towns, including Beled-Hawo inside Somalia.