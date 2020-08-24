Sudan: Central Darfur Heavy Rains Destroy Houses

Niertiti — Heavy rainfall in the area of Nierteti in Central Darfur affected over 2,500 houses in camps for the displaced this weekend.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that torrential rains continued from Saturday evening until Sunday morning. Over 1000 houses in Niertiti camp were completely destroyed, and approximately 1500 houses partially destroyed.

70 houses in Garsila, El Salam, and Khor Ramla camps were destroyed completely, and 80 partially.

Okar explained that the inventory does not include all the camps, as continuous rain has hindered communications in the camp.

Last week, Okar told Radio Dabanga that hundreds of people in the area are living in the open without shelter. He reiterated his appeal to local authorities and humanitarian organisations to expedite the provision of aid to those affected by rains and flooding.

"Ongoing heavy rains and floods in Sudan since mid-July had affected over 263,000 in 17 of the country's 18 states as of 19 August", according to the Government's Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC).

On August 20, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Sudan, confirmed that in Darfur, humanitarian organizations are providing a range of support, including food, shelter, and water and health assistance. A quick response has been possible because UN agencies and partners prepositioned supplies to respond to the needs of 250,000 people before the rains started, but the organisation is appealing for further funding.

The new civilian governor of Central Darfur, Adib Yousef, visited villages and areas in Mukjar locality that witnessed major violence during Omar Al Bashir's regime last week. He promised retribution for the victims, and said that this can only come by implementing "Freedom, Peace, and Justice", slogans of the revolution.

