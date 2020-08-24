Nigeria: How Rescue Team Averted Fuel Explosion in Alimosho - NNPC

24 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders in the early hours on Sunday, averted the possible outbreak of fire and loss of lives and properties after several hours of dampening effect of a burst pipeline supplying Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, belonging to Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. NNPC, at Iyana-Odo on Atlas Cove-Mosimi System 2B Pipeline segment, in Egbe- Idimu Local Council Development Area, old Alimosho council of the state.

The incident was said to have been caused by suspected vandals in apparent attempt to siphon Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, from the line. There had been incessant attacks by vandals on the particular pipeline system in recent times.

Ag. Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, added that the area was immediately cordoned off to prevent any disaster.

According to her, a distress call was received at about 05.41hours to Peace Estate, after Petrocam Bus Stop, Isheri, and Firemen from Ikotun Fire Station were swiftly mobilized to the scene.

"On getting there, it was discovered that Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, was gushing out from the pipeline linking Isheri to Igando and environs of Alimosho, Lagos", she stated.

Adeseye, further explained that "the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pumping operations have been suspended while men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are putting the situation under control and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC are providing security to forestall any imminent danger."

She, however, warned the public, particularly, residents along the area not to strike any naked fire in order to avert possible danger, pending conclusion of the repair works by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC officials.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.