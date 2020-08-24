Angola: Covid-19 - Bié Government Wants Strict Preventive Measures in Churches

24 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuito — The vice-governor of the province of Bié for the political, social and economic sector, António Manuel, Sunday in Cuito, asked the local churches to strengthen biosecurity measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

According to the government official, who was taking part in a thanksgiving service in the "Cathedral of Peace", which marked the ordination of five new pastors of the Evangelical Congregational Church in Angola (IECA), it is imperative to strengthen the measures, taking into account the four cases of this pandemic reported in Bié.

Besides emphasizing the need to strengthen measures such as physical/social distancing, use of a mask, frequent washing of hands with water and soap or disinfecting them with alcohol gel, he exhorted the churches to continually help the government in the formation of new men, construction of schools and health units, moralization of society, as well as raising awareness of citizens about respect for life.

Because of the cases registered in Bié, the authorities keep under sanitary cordon one of the blocks of street Teófilo Braga, in the centre of the city of Cuito, and the village of Gango.

Under quarantine are 208 citizens, 86 institutional and 122 in home quarantine. About 16 people were discharged in the last hours.

Under control are eight citizens, who have broken the health fence of Luanda in the last 24 hours.

