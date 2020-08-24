Namibia: LPM Not About 'Self-Gratification'

24 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Clemans Miyanicwe

McKay Losper, lead campaigner of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) in the southern Kunene region, says joining the party is not about individuals accumulating wealth.

Losper (24) yesterday said people should not join the LPM for self-gratification.

"We look after the needs of the people," the aspiring LPM candidate for the Khorixas constituency said.

He said the party aims to improve people's lives and restore their dignity.

"People should not join the party for self-enrichment. We are a party to look after needs of the people," he said.

Losper said the UDF promotes Damara royals while Swapo is for those seeking self-gratification.

Other parties have failed the inhabitants of the Kunene region for the past 30 years, he said, and therefore the LPM would listen to their problems.

Losper praised the party for having young people in its leadership.

He took pains with the issue of people living without proper toilets and sanitation.

The party's campaign in the Kunene region has been postponed to September.

