Zimbabwe: Covid-19 - Manicaland Deaths Surge

24 August 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe registered two more Covid-19 deaths yesterday, both of which were recorded in Manicaland Province, which is now the third hardest hit province with 18 deaths.

The two deaths have taken the overall Covid-19 death toll to 155 since March 20 when the pandemic broke out in Zimbabwe. Harare Province tops the list with 83 deaths and Bulawayo 29.

An update released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care yesterday also shows that 37 new Covid-19 cases were registered, all of which were local transmissions.

This means by yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 5 930 cases while 4 872 recoveries have been noted.

In the SADC region, South Africa has surpassed 610 000 Covid-19 positive cases although 506 000 have recovered.

The death toll in South Africa rose by a further 72 in the last 24 hours, taking the overall figure to 13 059 deaths, Zambia 280, Eswatini 83, Namibia 46, Mozambique 20 and Botswana 3.

