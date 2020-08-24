Namibia: Local Covid-19 Docu-Series to Air On DStv

In a bid to spread awareness on the social effects brought by the outbreak of the coronavirus, local documentarians have captured behind the scenes effects, efforts and information surrounding the arrival of the virus in Africa and what has happened since.

The first 30-minute episode, produced by Umwe Africa, will air from 28 October on DSTV channel 139 at 15h00 Central African Time and will look at the impact that the global pandemic has had on different parts of the continent in a way that can be consumed by young people.

"We are working to produce an educational experience for 75% of Africa's population - the youth," says the Umwe Africa website that wants to change the narrative that news is only for older people.

The series will also cover topics such as police brutality, lockdown measures, healthcare systems and the impact on education.

Umwe Africa is a social enterprise founded in 2018 by Bryan Nakambonde and his partner Jörg Walter, with their focus being on producing African news for the youth, solely on social media. Their team is made up of contributors from multiple African countries.

"Umwe is dedicated to engaging African youth with matters that are shaping the future," says Nakambonde, adding that they aim to unpack African headlines, using language and content that appeal to the youth on social media.

For this particular four-partpart docu-series called 'Pandemic: Covid-19 in Africa', Umwe Africa worked with 20 students across 17 African countries since early May, to capture the unique experiences of each place. The process began first with intense research on the topic, and then finding a production team suitable to complete the project. They then spent time speaking to a lot of people in different countries and picking up some interesting stories along the way.

"I spoke to people from all walks of life and there seems to be a strong desire to change the continent for the better. There's a huge perception that no one in power has a genuine interest in helping the continent and this series is going to expose these people," says Nakambonde, who added that instead of only focusing on the negatives like case numbers going up, countries who are doing good will also be highlighted.

As this is a student project, Umwe Africa is hoping to produce and air more episodes with the help of donors or sponsors who are passionate about bringing information closer to the people.