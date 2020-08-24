Zimbabwe: Chitungwiza Demotes Town Clerk

Chitungwiza Municipal Council demoted its acting town clerk Dr Tonderai Kasu last week after he declined to authorise free data lines and bundles for councillors and for issuing a public statement listing irregularities in the construction of a building on the stand allocated to MDC-A deputy national chairman Job Sikhala in Zengeza 2.

He apparently refused to authorise the extra benefits for councillors because these were not on the approved list of benefits.

He was repleced by finance director Mrs Evangelista Machona.

The demotion was made during a special council meeting held last Thursday.

Well-placed sources said Dr Kasu was demoted on allegations that he had opposed a demand by councillors to have data lines and monthly bundles.

"Dr Kasu was pressured to sign a memo seeking authorisation of councillors to be given data lines and five gigabyte data bundles on a monthly basis, which are not included on the ministerial directive on the prescribed benefits for councillors," said a source.

Another source said councillors were unhappy with the way he handled Sikhala's stand issue after issuing public statements raising concern over developments at the politician's stand in Zengeza 2.

Dr Kasu refused to comment on the issue, referring all the questions to the mayor.

But Chitungwiza mayor Lovemore Maiko said the decision was taken to allow Dr Kasu to focus on his health portfolio following concerns over the rise in Covid-19 cases in the town.

"There is a resolution that directors must rotate as acting town clerk. However, in this case we were motivated to reassign him to his portfolio due to the increased cases of Covid-19 in Chitungwiza," he said.

"There was a gap which Dr Kasu needed to fill as a medical doctor and make sure we contain the pandemic just like in Harare where the health director, Dr Prosper Chonzi, is hands on."

Clr Maiko dismissed allegations that Dr Kasu was being victimised for writing orders against Sikhala's stand in Zengeza 2 as that decision was done collectively.

In terms of data bundles, he said they wrote a letter to the parent ministry, Local Government and Public Works, and were given the greenlight since they intended to conduct virtual meetings considering that their chambers have limited space, which does not allow them to practice social distancing.