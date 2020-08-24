South Africa: Ramaphosa 'Strongly Reprimands' Mboweni for His Public Criticism of Zambian President Edgar Lungu

24 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

The Presidency has had to act quickly to prevent a diplomatic fallout between South Africa and Zambia following tweets by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni criticising a Zambian government decision to fire that country's central bank governor.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, has "strongly reprimanded" Finance Minister Tito Mboweni for his weekend tweets, which sharply criticised Zambian President Edgar Lungu for abruptly firing the governor of the Zambian central bank, Denny Kalyalya.

Mboweni, former governor of the SA Reserve Bank, tweeted at the weekend that: "Presidents in Africa must stop this nonsense of waking up in the morning and fire a Central Bank Governor! You cannot do that. This is not some fiefdoms of yours! Your personal property?! No!!

"The President of Zambia must give us the reasons why he dismissed The Governor or else hell is on his way. I will mobilize!"

In response, the Zambian government's chief spokesperson, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya called Mboweni's comments "immature and improper", and said her government would take up the issue diplomatically.

Mboweni had responded defiantly by tweeting: "I stand by my statement. Central Bank independence is key. Not negotiable. Let all central bankers speak out!"

Later, he tweeted: " You...

