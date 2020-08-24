Cameroon: 2020-2021 Elite Football Championship - Kick Off Dates Confirmed

The new season will resume on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with Elite One matches programmed.

After a long break football activities will resume in the country next month. The 2020-2021 football season in Cameroon will resume on Saturday, September 26, 2020 with Elite One matches programmed. Elite Two matches will begin on Saturday, October 10, 2020. The information was made public in a release signed by the Secretary General of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Benjamin Didier Banlock.

In this light, the Technical Transitional Committee (TTC) in charge of the running of the professional football league has called on the different club officials to hasten up with the submission of the necessary documents and applications for licenses. The first period for clubs to register players into the TMS system of FIFA has been opened since August 01, and will run till October 23, 2020, while the second period to register players will commence on January 02, 2021 and will end on January 31, 2021. Meanwhile, the TTC is expected to publish the fixtures in the days ahead.

The President of FECAFOOT, Seïdou Mbombo Njoya, had a meeting with the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Their main preoccupation revolved around the start of the football season with barrier measures. Article four of the barrier measures that has to do with social distancing; which prevents the gathering of more than 50 persons has been the main worry of FECAFOOT. The federation hopes that government will allow them to have at least 200 persons per game. Also, it is likely that Ngoa-Ekelle Stadium in Yaounde, the Mbappe Leppe Stadium in Douala and the Middle Farms Stadium in Limbe which had been turned to COVID-19 centres would be recovered for sports activities before the start of the season. The opening game will likely be played at the Japoma Stadium in Douala behind closed doors.

Some Elite one and two teams are gradually returning to training, barely a month to the date scheduled for kick-off of the championship, while the major activities at the moment within most teams is transfer, with entry and exit of players. The competition promises to be stiff as the reigning champions, PWD Bamenda will be out to defend the title they won last season. At the same time, Elite two clubs will battle to get a place in the Elite One championship.