Cameroon: Douala - Fight for Charity

The "bout" will pit Francis Ngannou, "The Predator", versus, Hoga the Wall on August 29.

There will be a charity fight between the MMA (Mixed Martials Arts) professional fighter, Francis Ngannou, alias "The Predator" and the comedian, Hoga alias the Wall in Douala on August 29. According to Francis Ngannou the fight is to raise funds to construct a gymnasium in Buea after that of Batie. It is also going to serve as entertainment for the public after the corona virus scare, he said. However, Hoga is taking the fight seriously as he says he was annoyed by the fact that Ngannou knocked out his opponent in an MMA fight on May 9 in 16 seconds while some spectators had not even taken their seats after paying their entry tickets. He therefore promised to beat Ngannou in half the time, that is, eight seconds and has since then been training for four hours a day under the supervision of the National Technical Director for boxing in preparation for the fight.

Prior to the epic fight between Francis Ngannou and Hoga, there will be some fights involving four young boxers and eight MMA fighters, some of whom are preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games qualifiers as a means to project their potentials. Most of the young boxers and MMA fighters are national, regional and African champions in the light weight categories.

He is said to be a self-made man who went on adventure in Europe, braving it across the Sahara desert and Mediterranean Sea. As a homeless person in France, Ngannou did not give up his dream to become a professional fighter as he continued training until luck smiled on him one day with a UFC contract. Today, he is winner of some 14 titles in boxing and MMA fighting. His next challenge is the MMA championship title which will pit him against defending champion, Stipe Miocic, who defeated him in 2018.