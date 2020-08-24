Zimbabwe: Road Projects Hit Funding Hump

Work on upgrading key roads here has stalled owing to delays in the release of funds, amid reports that over $15 million that was allocated for the projects was eroded by inflation.

Major roads that were being upgraded include Masvingo-Kapota-Zimuto, Rutenga-Boli-Sango, Rutenga-Zvishavane, Gutu-Kurai,Gutu-Buhera and Chivi-Mhandamabwe.

Delays in releasing the funds saw some of the contractors such as Bitumen World that was working on the Chivi-Mhandamabwe road demobilising their equipment.

This year, Chivi-Mhandamabwe road has been allocated $6 million, with Rutenga-Zvishavane and Rutenga-Boli-Sango getting $2.5 million apiece. Gutu-Buhera was allocated $3.5 million.

The Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira last week said delays in releasing funding had stalled the road projects.

There were fears the development might result in uncompleted works being further affected by rains as the rainy season is now around the corner.

"Most road projects are at a standstill in the province because funds that were allocated by Government have not yet been released, but we remain hopeful that the funds will come to enable works to continue," said Minister Chadzamira.

"There are indications that arrears for the Chivi-Mhandamabwe road have been paid. Our fear is that if the funds are not released on time all the work that has been done so far will go to waste as the rainy season is around the corner and the rains will undo all the progress."

Minister Chadzamira noted that while most of the stalled projects were being done by the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, there were also private contractors who had benefited from the road upgrade projects in Masvingo.

The projects had breathed life into rural communities, with locals being employed as contract workers.

Local firms were also benefiting through supply of raw materials such as quarry.

Minister Chadzamira commended the Government under President Mnangagwa for embarking on the road upgrade exercise in Masvingo, saying the move will help grow the province's gross domestic product through speedy movement of goods and human traffic.

The 48km upgrade of the Chivi-Mhandamabwe road was the flagship project of all the ongoing road upgrade works in Masvingo.

Only 6km of the road was outstanding before work stopped late last year after funds ran out.

Upgrading of the Masvingo-Zimuto road had raised hopes among communities in Masvingo north that they will speedily move their agricultural produce to the main market in Masvingo City.

Gutu-Kurai and Gutu-Buhera road projects have been on the cards for more than a decade with the Second Republic under President Mnangagwa embarking on upgrade works under vision 2030 after identification of good road infrastructure as an enabler of economic growth.

The Rutenga-Zvishavane and Rutenga-Boli-Sango roads projects are key as the latter will provide a shorter link between Zimbabwe and the Mozambican port city of Maputo.

Minister Chadzamira said while most road projects had stalled owing to lack of funds, the province was excited about ongoing rehabilitation of the Harare-Masvingo-Beitbridge Highway that was progressing well.