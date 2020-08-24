Zimbabwe: Blitz Nets Armed Robbers

Four armed robbers on the police's most wanted list have been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in separate incidents for committing a spate of crimes.

The arrests come at a time when police has declared war on other outstanding criminals countrywide.

Most criminals have been raiding houses and premises targeting cash and valuables during the night.

Others had already been arrested while some are still at large.

The four who were recently arrested are Clifford Maleka of Marumahoko Village Chief Bepura in Guruve and Green Kachidza of Village Karuyana Mt Darwin, Munashe Salama and Francis Matemba, all of Harare.

CID spokesperson, Detective Inspector Portia Chinho, confirmed the arrests on Friday and applauded the public for assisting police with investigations

She said Maleka and Kachidza were arrested after they connived with their accomplice who is still at large and went to a house in Ruwa, where they gained entry into the premises through an open gate, before force-marching two occupants who were in the yard into the house.

"One of the complainant's child who was in the house saw what was happening outside and quickly phoned her father who was at work," said Det Insp Chinho.

"She then proceeded to the kitchen to investigate and was confronted by the suspects who bundled the three together, threatening them and demanding cash. They ransacked the house and took US$120, laptops, cellphones and a pistol from the gun cabinet."

After being alerted, the father phoned some of his neighbours who teamed up and went to his house.

When the suspects came out, the mob had already surrounded the place and apprehended Maleka and Kachidza, while the third suspect made good his escape.

The two were handed over to the police and all stolen property was recovered.

Police are appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect only known as Yobe Kalidza.

In a related incident, detectives from the CID Homicide arrested two suspects Munashe Salama and Francis Matemba for committing armed robbery cases in and around Hopley in Harare.

In one of the cases committed around 1am on August 12, the two suspects went to a house in Hopley where they robbed a man at gunpoint.

They stole various property items, and an undisclosed amount of cash and disappeared.

Investigations carried out led to their arrest and the subsequent recovery of a pellet gun used in the commissioning of the crime.

"We continue to urge members of the public to employ target hardening and target removal techniques as this makes it hard for criminals to access their properties," said Detective Insp Chinho said.

In June, the CID launched a manhunt for 13 armed robbers, who are on their most wanted list for committing a spate of robberies in and around Harare, and skipping bail.

Investigations by The Herald revealed that CID Harare Central is sitting on a list of more than 50 people who are suspected of committing crimes after being freed on bail.