Zimbabwe: 2 Mine Inspectors On Bribery Charge

Two Chinhoyi mine inspectors from the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development were on Friday granted $2 000 bail each on charges of demanding a bribe from a Banket mine whose shaft had collapsed, killing one.

Ashton Sunga (38) and Regis Rateiwa (33) were remanded to September 16 by Chinhoyi magistrate Mythl Mabika.

They were arrested on Thursday last week following a police trap where an officer allegedly witnessed the mine owner handing over a previously agreed bribe.

It is the State's case that Sunga and Rateiwa demanded US$5 000 from Mr Nobert Jonasi, co-director of Bonanza X Mine in Banket for them to write a favourable report following a mine shaft collapse that claimed the life of an illegal gold panner.

The two inspectors had attended the scene with police officers on August 17.

It is alleged they told one of the mine workers, Kenny Chitarake that the mine faced imminent closure as it was not properly fenced, unless the owners paid a US$5 000 bribe.

The court heard that Jonasi negotiated for a payment plan where tranches of US$1 000 would be paid.

Prosecutor Mr Eugene Moyo said Jonasi made a report to the police on August 20, after raising US$900, which was then photocopied by the police to set up a trap.