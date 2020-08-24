Nigeria's GDP Decreases By 6.10% in Q2 2020

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) decreased by -6.10%(year-on-year) in real terms in the second quarter of 2020, ending the 3-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has shown.

The data that was published this Monday morning attributable the decline to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity during the quarter, which resulted from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The domestic efforts ranged from initial restrictions of human and vehicular movement implemented in only a few states to a nationwide curfew, bans on domestic and international travel, closure of schools and markets etc., affecting both local and international trade.

The efforts, led by both the Federal and State governments, evolved over the course of the quarter and persisted throughout.

When compared with Q2 2019, which recorded a growth of 2.12 per cent, the Q2 2020 growth rate indicates a drop of -8.22 per cent points, and a fall of -7.97 per cent points when compared to the first quarter of 2020 (1.87 per cent).

Consequently, for the first half of 2020, real GDP declined by -2.18 per cent year on year, compared with 2.11 per cent recorded in the first half of 2019. Quarter on quarter, real GDP decreased by -5.04 per cent.

Furthermore, only 13 activities recorded positive real growth compared to 30 in the preceding quarter.