Zimbabwe: Why the ANC Should Back 'All-Inclusive Dialogue' On Zimbabwe's Future

analysis

The history of successful conflict mediation across Africa demonstrates the importance of three ingredients.

First, of an acceptance by the warring parties that there is more to be gained from ending conflict than continuing it.

Second, of the need for unified external pressure pushing the parties to the negotiation process.

And third, of the importance of leadership, timing and method.

Zimbabwe under Robert Mugabe and, now, Emmerson Mnangagwa has shown a boundless capacity for making things worse for a long time. Now, after years of proving that the notion of "things not being able to get any worse" is untrue, there may be, at last, the prospect of change in Zimbabwe, at least if the apparent attitude change of South Africa is any gauge.

The head of the ANC's NEC Sub-Committee on International Relations, Lindiwe Zulu, has said that it's time for a "broad-based and all-inclusive dialogue" to chart the way forward for Zimbabwe.

"We need to engage with everybody and create a fair playing field so that we can be able to help each other,"...