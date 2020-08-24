Kenya: Machakos College Shut for Flouting Covid-19 Rules

The Covid-19 response team in Yatta Sub-county on Friday closed a private college in the area on grounds that it flouted the government's coronavirus guidelines.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Joseph Mukururi, who is also the chair of the Covid-19 response team, said Kilimambogo Highway Building and Technology College had allegedly opened on August 15 against the State's directive that colleges open on January 2021.

"We have closed the college for flouting government policy on opening learning institutions and investigations are ongoing to establish why the college was opened at all while others across the country remain closed. The management has been endangering the lives of students, tutors and neighbours around the college and we can not allow it," he said.

Mr Mukururi said the institute had 61 students and 9 workers at the time of closure. They were all ordered to go home until further notice.

He warned other institutes in the sub-county who intend to open to desist from doing so as they will be arrested and prosecuted.