Kenya: Political Battle Looms Among MCAs Over ODM City Assembly Changes

A political battle is brewing in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party following leadership changes which the minority side made at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Last week, ODM replaced almost its entire leadership at the assembly.

However, some MCAs have opposed the changes, accusing the party of not involving all its members prior to the decision. This is now threatening to divide the party.

The changes saw Karen MCA David Mberia removed as minority leader and replaced with Embakasi MCA Michael Ogada. He will be deputised by nominated MCA Melab Atema who takes over from Hospital MCA Patrick Musili, who is from Wiper party.

Only Makongeni MCA Peter Imwatok and his Kilimani counterpart Moses Ogeto retained their seats as minority whip and deputy minority whip respectively.

Dissenting MCAs

However, the dissenting ward reps led by Imara Daima MCA Kennedy Obuya have now come out to fault the party over the changes, saying that due process was not followed.

"We are not against the individuals appointed as new leaders but the process used by party," said Mr Obuya.

Dandora Area 4 MCA Francis Ngesa urged the top ODM leadership to convene a meeting to resolve the differences in the party, saying the city ward reps are more divided than ever before.

"There are people who have appointed their girlfriends, some their brothers and we will not keep quiet," he said.

Huruma MCA Jared Okello also urged the party to investigate what is happening at the assembly, saying there is a huge problem in ODM.

"If it is Imwatok who is sowing seeds of discord in the party, then we will make sure he is out when we resume from recess in September. He will not step into that office," Mr Okello said.

Remove Imwatok

On his part, Mr Mberia has written to Speaker Benson Mutura informing him that there is a petition to remove Mr Imwatok from office over complaints of his conduct by party members.

"I am in receipt of complaints of grave nature from membership of the party at the county assembly regarding the conduct of the Minority Whip Peter Anyule Imwatok. Attached herewith [are] the minutes of a meeting held on July 2, 2020 where his removal was resolved and led to subsequent signature collection," reads the letter by Mr Mberia dated August 17, 2020.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

But Mr Ogeto swiftly hit back at Mr Mberia, saying he has no capacity to communicate such a move as he is no longer a leader of the party at the assembly and his communication "is not only procedurally and legally defective but also borders on fraud and party indiscipline".

He said the responsibility of making such a communication is bestowed upon the minority whip or the deputy in line with Standing Order 21 of the assembly, none of which Mr Mberia is. He askied Speaker Mutura to disregard the communication.

Grounds for removal

He further explained that the grounds for removal of the whip must be spelt out and signed by the mover and at least two-thirds of the members before the deputy whip sends a message to all party members specifying a meeting place, time and agenda after being satisfied that the threshold has been met.

"In this case, as the deputy whip, I have never received a petition of removal of the minority whip, convened such a meeting or seen the purported list of signatures and grounds," said Mr Ogeto in the August 20 letter.

"Accordingly, ODM requests that you ignore the said communication in its entirety since it is legally defective," he added.